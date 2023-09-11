Arnold High School Seniors to host fundraising yard sale

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The seniors of Arnold High School are holding a fundraiser yard sale in hopes to raise money for their senior trip. Celebrating senior year is a huge milestone and these students want to make sure that every classmate has the means to attend their senior class trip.

The yard sale will kick off September 23 at 7:00 a.m. in front of Arnold High School. All proceeds from the event will go towards funding an unforgettable senior trip, allowing students to create lasting memories before embarking on their next journey.

From clothing to furniture, electronics to vintage treasures, the yard sale offers a wide variety of shopping for all.

Anyone looking to donate items to the yard sale can reach out to Trip Sponsor/School Media Specialist, Tiff Brown at browntc@bay.k12.fl.u or 850-767-3733.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.