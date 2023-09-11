More summery heat & humidity this week

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies. We’ll have plenty of sunshine heading our way this morning and throughout the day today.

Temperatures are warm and slightly humid in the low 70s. We’ll have an overall hot and humid day ahead. Highs today reach the low 90s with a heat index near 100°. So, be sure to still dress comfortably for the day.

We’ll stay pretty much warm and humid through much of the week until a weak cold front passes through later this week.

Scattered, hit or miss, storms will develop daily Tuesday through Thursday. You might catch one for about 30min. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny skies will be the going trend throughout most of your days.

As the front gradually passes south later this week, we’ll see a small downturn in the heat and humidity. Highs will fall into the upper 80s by the weekend and the heat index drops down to the low 90s. Still summery, just not as hot.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with hot and humid highs in the low 90s and a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a few late day spotty showers popping up on Tuesday with otherwise mostly to partly sunny skies and warm highs near 90.

Monday will remain warm in the low 90′s with a 20% chance of seeing an afternoon sea breeze...
Sunday Evening Forecast
Expect small rain chance this week with high temperatures staying near 90 degrees.
Saturday Evening Forecast
