Motorcycle safety class saving lives

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Motorcycle crashes are often deadly. One event was held in Panama City today to teach valuable skills that could help bring the numbers down.

More than 6,000 motorcyclists died in crashes in 2021. That is the highest number ever and a 21% increase from 2019. This is according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The class was held at the VFW Post 2185 in Panama City.

It taught people want to do in those crucial moments after an accident, and before EMS arrives, that could possibly save someone’s life.

“The first 10 minutes after an accident, if you know what to do, can trend the outcome of the injured person,” said Cindy Leavel, a registered nurse and the instructor of the course. “It can decrease severity of injuries and possibly save fatality.”

The class teaches techniques such as the jaw thrust, which is a way to help a person who may not be able to breath on their own, as well as treating blood loss, shock and spinal stabilization.

But of course, the best way to survive an accident is to avoid an accident.

”There are a whole lot of laws and standards out there especially for driving motorcycles,” said Michael Zinszer, an attorney at Perry and Young. “Follow the safety precautions. Watch the people around you. Make sure they drive safely especially on motorcycles. You might see them but there’s a chance that the car around you doesn’t see you.”

For more information visit accidentscene.org.

