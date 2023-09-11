Remembering 9/11: national memorials honor victims, heroes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On NewsChannel 7 Today on Mon. Sept. 11, anchors Mel Zosh and Jessica Foster discussed two 9/11 memorials: the September 11 National Memorial and Museum in NYC and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa.

Facts about the National September 11 Memorial and Museum:

It is located at site where Twin Towers once stood in NYC.

It is 110,000 square feet and includes artifacts, personal stories, exhibitions and more

It includes history of 9/11 and terrorist attack at Twin Towers in 1993

The Memorial opened on September 11, 2011, 10 years after the 9/11 attacks.

The memorial’s focal points are two pools, each is about an acre in size. They sit where North and South Towers were once located.

“The pools contain the largest manmade waterfalls in North America, each descending 30 feet into a square basin. From there, the water in each pool drops another 20 feet and disappears into a smaller, central void,” according to the memorial’s website.

Facts about the Flight 93 National Memorial:

The Flight 93 Memorial is maintained by the National Park Service (NPS). It opened on Sept. 10, 2011.

A saying seen throughout the memorial is “a common field one day, a field of honor forever.”

It is free to visit. The memorial is located about an hour away from Pittsburgh, Pa.

You will hear last voicemails, see items recovered from wreckage site, learn how the plane went down and how the passengers stormed the cockpit, learn why each passenger was on Flight 93

The Flight 93 Memorial is a landscape memorial and an indoor exhibit.

A visit to the Memorial Plaza offers an intimate view and walk along the crash site and debris field. The names of the 40 passengers and crew members are listed on white marble at the Wall of Names,” according to the NPS website.

There are two trails open seasonally.

40 Memorial Groves are visible from the Allée and the Ring Road between the Visitor Center and the Memorial Plaza.

“Because of the actions of the 40 passengers and crew aboard one of the planes, Flight 93, the attack on the U.S. Capitol was thwarted,” according to the NPS website.

9/11 Memorial at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.:

