Remembering Adam Arias, a man who died on 9/11

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, NewsChannel 7 Today spoke to Don Arias, the older brother of Adam Arias, who was killed in NYC on 9/11.

Don Arias said that his brother Adam was just 37. He loved to sing karaoke and had a passion for life. He was from Staten Island. He was married at the time of the attack and had recently arrived back from a trip to Jamaica before 9/11.

Don Arias was also at ground zero on 9/11. He said his brother Adam’s remains were identified shortly after the terrorist attack. His remains were the 10th to be positively identified. Recently, two more 9/11 victims’ remains were positively identified: a man and woman. They are the 1,648 and 1,649th remains to be identified. More than 1,000 remains have yet to be identified.

If Adam Arias was alive today, he would have been 59-years-old. He was the youngest of six siblings.

Each time a 9/11 victim’s birthday passes each year, the National September 11 Memorial and Museum places a flower on that person’s name. To learn more, go here.

