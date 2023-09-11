Save the Closet giving back to own community

FREE CLOTHING DRIVE
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One non-profit in Panama City Beach is helping its own community members fill their closets.

Save The Closet hosted its 53rd free clothing giveaway Sunday. The organization is a free mobile closet for communities affected by natural disasters and individuals in life transition.

Those with the organization say it was born from Hurricane Michael.

Hundreds of people were at Sunday’s event, getting everything they need for themselves and their family members from clothes to shoes.

“I came out here to see what they were giving away I have experience in the past with save the closet I have been flattered and honored for what they contribute and give out to the community,” said Laura Miller, a community member.

The closet is full of racks, tables, totes, and shopping bags. This event is their way of saying thank you to the community.

“When someone is in need then we are all in need and we just rise to help them I’ve never seen anything like that and our community after the storm we came together but anytime there is a need people show up and it makes me so happy,” said Karen Smith, organization member.

Workers say they have been to 6 states and have helped more than 21-thousand people with clothing.

They say next they will be stopping to help those impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the group was arrested on various charges ranging from theft to lewd and...
Operation ends in seven arrests in Bay County
FWC officers said they responded to a single vessel boating incident on the Apalachicola River.
FWC: One killed, one injured in boat crash
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Officials say no firefighters or civilians were injured.
House fire breaks out in Santa Rosa Beach
It was captured on video at The Jetties in St. Andrews State Park.
Huge manta ray spotted in the Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

MOTORCYCLIST CRASH COURSE
Motorcycle safety class saving lives
MOTORCYCLIST CRASH COURSE
MOTORCYCLIST CRASH COURSE
FREE CLOTHING DRIVE
FREE CLOTHING DRIVE
Monday will remain warm in the low 90′s with a 20% chance of seeing an afternoon sea breeze...
Sunday Evening Forecast