Save the Closet giving back to own community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One non-profit in Panama City Beach is helping its own community members fill their closets.

Save The Closet hosted its 53rd free clothing giveaway Sunday. The organization is a free mobile closet for communities affected by natural disasters and individuals in life transition.

Those with the organization say it was born from Hurricane Michael.

Hundreds of people were at Sunday’s event, getting everything they need for themselves and their family members from clothes to shoes.

“I came out here to see what they were giving away I have experience in the past with save the closet I have been flattered and honored for what they contribute and give out to the community,” said Laura Miller, a community member.

The closet is full of racks, tables, totes, and shopping bags. This event is their way of saying thank you to the community.

“When someone is in need then we are all in need and we just rise to help them I’ve never seen anything like that and our community after the storm we came together but anytime there is a need people show up and it makes me so happy,” said Karen Smith, organization member.

Workers say they have been to 6 states and have helped more than 21-thousand people with clothing.

They say next they will be stopping to help those impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.