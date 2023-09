PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect a calm evening tonight with morning low temperatures in the upper 60′s to low 70′s. Monday will remain warm in the low 90′s with a 20% chance of seeing an afternoon sea breeze shower. High temperatures will stay in the low 90′s throughout the rest of the work week with the best chance of rain being Wednesday and Friday at 30%.

