Two arrested in Vernon theft

Both are facing larceny and grand theft charges.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men were arrested after deputies say they were linked to a theft investigation in Vernon.

In July, Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a property owner reported a large antique Texaco sign was missing from his property.

Investigators say they found the sign and identified two suspects, 27-year-old Gregory Michael Singletary and 55-year-old Lester Steven Glenn.

Singletary was arrested on Aug. 30 and booked into Washington County Jail on an unrelated charge. A warrant was issued for Glenn, and he was arrested on Sep. 10 and booked into Washington County Jail.

Both are facing larceny and grand theft charges.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

