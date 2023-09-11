Two arrested in Vernon theft

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men were arrested after deputies say they were linked to a theft investigation in Vernon.

In July, Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a property owner reported a large antique Texaco sign was missing from his property.

Investigators say they found the sign and identified two suspects, 27-year-old Gregory Michael Singletary and 55-year-old Lester Steven Glenn.

Singletary was arrested on Aug. 30 and booked into Washington County Jail on an unrelated charge. A warrant was issued for Glenn, and he was arrested on Sep. 10 and booked into Washington County Jail.

Both are facing larceny and grand theft charges.

