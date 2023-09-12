Alligator captured in East Tennessee

Alligator were captured in East Tennessee by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers.
Alligator were captured in East Tennessee by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers.(TWRA)
By David Sikes and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers had a surprising call on Monday in East Tennessee.

Wildlife officers Hunter Poore and Colt Elrod were called to the Whites Creek area of Rhea County and trapped a 4-foot alligator.

The state’s wildlife agency said that the alligator was believed to have been raised in captivity. Officers Poore and Elrod were able to capture the gator, and it was taken to the Chattanooga Zoo.

Officials said that alligators are not native to this part of Tennessee and ask that residents not dump unwanted animals. Currently, alligators are found in Shelby and Hardin counties in West Tennessee.

Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had a surprising call on Monday September...
Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had a surprising call on Monday September 11.(TWRA)

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency posted that a seven-foot alligator was recently videoed by its personnel in western Tennessee at the Wolf River Wild Life Management Area in Fayette County. This latest sighting is one of several confirmed sightings of alligators in southwest Tennessee.

Alligators are naturally expanding their range into Tennessee from the southern border states, and the state has not stocked any alligators in Tennessee, the agency said.

Officials said that alligators can survive Tennessee winters by going into a hibernation, and they can withstand periods of ice by sticking their snout out of the water before it freezes, which allows them to continue breathing.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game
FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say
FWC officers said they responded to a single vessel boating incident on the Apalachicola River.
FWC: One killed, one injured in boat crash
Both are facing larceny and grand theft charges.
Two arrested in Vernon theft
Deputies say the group was arrested on various charges ranging from theft to lewd and...
Operation ends in seven arrests in Bay County

Latest News

Jesse Smith steals excavator, goes on joy ride damaging buildings in Gainesville
Police: Florida man steals excavator, crashes it into Walmart
Yellow caution tape surrounds a sinkhole in Leominster, Mass., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Parts...
Massachusetts city gets 11 inches of rain, flooding homes, jeopardizing dam
Democrats in the Senate are speaking out about the House's plan to start an impeachment inquiry...
Democrats respond to Biden impeachment inquiry
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2
FILE - Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. dribbles during the second half of an NBA...
Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. fractured girlfriend’s vertebrae in NYC assault, prosecutors say