Brief hit or miss storms into the midweek

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

Activity is picking up out of the Gulf on radar this morning. We’ll have a chance for a few stray to scattered soakers move onto the coast through the morning. As the sea breeze kicks in this afternoon, the rain chances will spread inland and off the coast.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start in the mid 70s. But thanks to the scattered rain chances around, we won’t get overly hot today. Highs today only reach the upper 80s on the coast to low 90s inland with a heat index in the upper 90s. We’ll stay pretty much warm and humid through much of the early to midweek until a weak cold front passes through later this week.

Scattered, hit or miss, storms will develop daily Tuesday through Thursday. You might catch one for about 30min to an hour. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny skies will be the going trend throughout most of your days.

As the front gradually passes south later this week, we’ll see a small downturn in the heat and humidity. Highs will fall into the upper 80s by the weekend and the heat index drops down to the low 90s. Still summery, just not as hot.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with scattered showers and some rumbles on the coast in the morning, shifting inland through the midday and afternoon. Highs today warm into the upper 80s on the coast to the low 90s inland with a heat index in the upper 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has scattered storms returning Wednesday and Thursday before becoming fewer and further between into the weekend.

