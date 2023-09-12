Construction begins on expanding Back Beach Road to six lanes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Locals know driving on Back Beach Road during the summer can get pretty busy. That is why the Florida Department of Transportation is widening sections of the road to six lanes.

“I think this will be a great thing to add to our community and help with the flow of traffic when there are tourists here,” said Hilary Gelder, a local driver.

The project is in two segments, one from Mandy Lane to Nautilus Street and from Nautilus to R. Jackson Boulevard.

“That entire stretch will be under construction for the next four years,” said Ian Satter, Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson.

State officials say the nearly five-mile stretch is an active construction zone with road work signs already up.

“In certain segments people will have noticed the speed limit is 35 miles an hour that’s because of the vehicles that will be entering the roadways,” said Satter.

Those with FDOT say Back Beach Road sees over 50,000 cars per day.

“Honestly, I think it’s well over done it should have been done a long time ago truthfully before it got a lot bigger,” said Byrce Gowens, a local driver.

Local drivers say this is a much-needed expansion and they’re looking forward to not being stuck in traffic.

“I think it will to be honest with you because right now it is backed up to Richard Jackson sometimes further when we have big events like Gulf Coast Jam,” said Gowens. “I think it will help improve it.”

Along with adding new lanes, they will also be putting up traffic lights on Gulf Boulevard and Mandy Lane.

Even though the construction hasn’t started yet, crews are doing other parts of the project off the roadways.

“You may not see them during day, they will be out at night and very busy in next several months getting the project started,” said Satter.

The goal of the project is to relieve congestion on the roadways.

“Our area is growing quite a bit so it helps to have more lanes and its much needed,” said Gelder.

The project should wrap up in late 2027.

Both segments will cost around $110 million. Up next, they’ll widen the segment between R. Jackson and the Hathaway bridge.

