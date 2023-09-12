Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a nice night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the low to mid 70s under mostly clear skies. On Tuesday it will be partly cloudy with storms starting near the coast and then moving inland. Rain chances will be 50%. Rain chances will be more likely near the coast in the AM and then inland in the PM. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be SW at 5mph. The rain chances will remain somewhat high the next several days before a front brings in slightly less humid air for the weekend.

In the tropics Hurricane Lee will move north this week and could come close to New England this weekend. Margot is a hurricane, but poses no threat to land. Two other areas of interest are unlikely to impact the U.S.

