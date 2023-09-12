Panama City remembers 9/11 with memorial ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City held its own 9/11 remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the T-dock. The city’s police and fire departments were a couple of the organizations that participated in it.

“Help us to never forget the memory of those lost to the events of 9/11,” Panama City Police Department Chaplain Tim Krisko said.

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in New York City, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon 22 years ago.

“It’s been 22 years, and it’s always important to remember an event like this,” Panama City Fire Chief David Collier said. “It was an extremely tragic event that changed the course of many tens of thousands if not millions of lives. It’s important we remember those individuals who gave their lives selflessly on this day every year.”

However, the ceremony also marked an important day for Panama City. Its recently repaired 9/11 Memorial is back at its pre-Hurricane Michael location. The hurricane damaged it nearly five years ago.

“It could be moved, but this is the center of the marina,” Mayor Mike Rohan said. “The planes flying into the [World] Trade Center. It happened near water. We’re right here near water, so there’s a lot in common with this and the damage and destruction of our trade center.”

Collier also compared Panama City to lower Manhattan.

“It’s just like what New York went through after the disaster in 2001,” the fire chief said. “They looked forward and ahead to the future. They knew they were going to build back even better, and Panama City is a testament to that. Since Hurricane Michael, we’ve worked extremely hard to bring Hurricane Michael to its original self, if not a better view of what it should be.”

There’s also an eagle that’s part of the memorial, but it currently getting repaired. City officials said they hope it’s done by November.

