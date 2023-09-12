Pursuit ends in man charged with DUI and assault on officer

Vernon Gamble III
Vernon Gamble III(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mary Esther man is in custody after deputies say he ran from law enforcement and struck a patrol vehicle.

On Sep. 10, officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office pulled over 54-year-old Vernon Gamble due to his erratic driving, where he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road, in the oncoming lane on two separate roadways, and violated multiple traffic laws.

When the traffic stop was initiated, deputies say Gamble didn’t stop for the lights and sirens and tried to hit a deputy’s marked patrol car with his truck.

Gamble then reportedly drove through a yard and hit a mailbox and other items at a Mary Esther home on Shrewsbury Road.

When the pursuit ended, OCSO says Gamble got out of his truck and refused to listen to law enforcement.

Officials say they learned Gamble’s license had been suspended since 2018 out of Alabama for a prior DUI.

He was charged with DUI, fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault on an officer, driving with a suspended license, obstruction of justice, and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game
FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say
FWC officers said they responded to a single vessel boating incident on the Apalachicola River.
FWC: One killed, one injured in boat crash
Both are facing larceny and grand theft charges.
Two arrested in Vernon theft
Deputies say the group was arrested on various charges ranging from theft to lewd and...
Operation ends in seven arrests in Bay County

Latest News

Our weather pattern remains unsettled as we head into mid-week as we have an approaching cold...
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Our weather pattern remains unsettled as we head into mid-week as we have an approaching cold...
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Check out this blast from the past!
Time Travel Tuesday
Check out this blast from the past with Local Historian Bill Hudson.
Time Travel Tuesday