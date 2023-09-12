Stranded hiker rescued thanks to bear webcam viewers

The hiker was caught in bad weather in a remote national park and needed rescue. (@EXPLORE.ORG via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KATMAI NATIONAL PARK, Alaska (CNN) - A lone hiker in an Alaskan national park used a wildlife webcam to get help after he got caught in bad weather and needed rescue.

Viewers of an Explore.org livestream were hoping to spot a bear in a remote area of Katmai National Park when they saw a man walk up to the camera, look into the lens and ask for help, according to a news release. He also gave a thumbs down sign.

The hiker was caught in bad weather on his trip last Tuesday. It was foggy and raining, and he looked cold.

Webcam viewers contacted moderators for the website, who alerted park rangers, according to the news release.

The park rangers sent out a search and rescue team, and they found the hiker a few hours later. He was brought back to safety.

Mike Fitz, a resident naturalist for Explore.org, helped with the hiker’s rescue. He was surprised – but thankful – people were still watching the webcam, given the bad weather.

“Webcam viewers were still watching it, to my surprise, actually, and they were paying attention, which was doubly surprising,” Fitz told USA Today. “You couldn’t see any of the landscape. It would be extremely unlikely animals would be visible because you couldn’t see very far.”

Explore.org did not release the hiker’s name but said “this is the first time our cameras have been used in a search and rescue operation.”

“The webcam viewers alert us to a lot of interesting bear behavior and wildlife behavior, but we have never had this situation before,” Fitz told USA Today. “There have been some amazing situations we’ve witnessed on them before … with wildlife for instance … but never a human, as far as I know.”

Katmai National Park is remote and cannot be accessed by car. The park’s headquarters is located about 290 miles southwest of Anchorage.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game
FWC officers said they responded to a single vessel boating incident on the Apalachicola River.
FWC: One killed, one injured in boat crash
FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say
Deputies say the group was arrested on various charges ranging from theft to lewd and...
Operation ends in seven arrests in Bay County
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now

Latest News

This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Police defend strategy in hunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante after he evaded searchers
The hiker was caught in bad weather in a remote national park and needed rescue. (@EXPLORE.ORG...
VIDEO: Distressed hiker uses wildlife webcam to ask for help
Disasters this year have cost more than $57.6 billion. (CNN, KVUE, THE WEATHER CHANNEL, MAUI...
Weather-related disasters cost US record-setting amount so far in 2023
The FBI is helping MGM Resorts investigate what appears to be a widespread cybersecurity...
FBI assisting in MGM cybersecurity issue that shut down properties