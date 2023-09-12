SWFD honors the firefighters killed on 9/11

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Following the tragic events of September 11, 2021, the country as a whole vowed to never forget. Personnel at the South Walton Fire District have found a unique way to honor those who died that day, as well as show new, young first responders the importance of standing as one.

SWFD staff said they have been doing their 3.43 Memorial Honor Run for six years, running 3.43 miles to honor the 343 firefighters who were killed on the day. Instead of going along County Road 30A, staff said they decided to travel down beside Highway 331 S. this year.

The agency’s firefighters, beach safety personnel, and some of their families lined up under the Clyde B. Wells bridge at Thomas Pilcher Park to kick off the run at 8:46 a.m. Monday. They then ran or walked to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office substation along 331 and back to the park, a roughly 3.43-mile trip.

Many waved flags as they went, and some of the firefighters dressed in full gear, feeling close to their fallen peers.

”A lot of us have peers and colleagues that work at FDNY, and other places, just from professional relationships,” South Walton Fire District Fire Chief Ryan Crawford said. “And the job is the same no matter where you are, whether you’re in an urban environment, whether if you’re in more of a rural area, and so that bond is one of the things that I think that we always strive to maintain that, and we never take that for granted.”

As the crews went along the highway on foot, cars could be heard blaring their horns as they went by in support.

”It was hot, but every time you just want to take a break, somebody from the community would honk their horn and that showed us that they still remember, and they appreciate what we’re doing and that just keeps you going,” South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez said.

