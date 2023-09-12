Tensions High as Mexico Beach Mayor Discusses Lawsuit Against City Council

MEXICO BEACH MAYOR DISCUSSES LAWSUIT
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Things got heated Monday in Mexico Beach.

The mayor held a news conference to give her reasoning as to why she’s suing the city council, but it quickly turned into a shouting match with police being called out to the scene.

Mexico Beach Mayor Michele Miller is alleging that the city council is in violation of the city charter for not releasing financial records to her.

She made a request for those records in April.

“Since I’ve been elected in April of this year,” Miller said. “I feel like I’ve done everything I possibly could to settle this issue without litigation.”

Miller says that several citizens have asked her about a forensic audit and for more transparency in their government.

She says she’s attempting to fulfill those campaign promises.

“My efforts again have been thwarted because of the council’s unethical and possibly unlawful behaviors,” Miller said.

That’s when a bystander spoke up.

“Ma’am that’s an accusation,” the bystander said. “You can’t prove that. You said this wasn’t going to be political.”

One of the major points of contention is whether or not Miller is using taxpayer dollars to pay for her attorney in this lawsuit.

Miller’s attorney made a statement following the press conference reiterating that she is receiving no city money.

“I think there’s been a serious misunderstanding about what the lawsuits about and what the city of Mexico Beach is going to have to pay in this case,” said Marie Mattox, the attorney representing Miller. “Nothing. There is no money paying me out of the city coffers at all and anyone who said that is just misinformed.”

The mayor declined to answer any questions.

Officers on the scene said they made no arrests, and no charges were filed.

The lawsuit has been filed with the 14th Judicial Court.

To see the news conference in its entirety, visit our WJHG YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWC officers said they responded to a single vessel boating incident on the Apalachicola River.
FWC: One killed, one injured in boat crash
Deputies say the group was arrested on various charges ranging from theft to lewd and...
Operation ends in seven arrests in Bay County
Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game
FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say
Authorities said the Coast Guard unit was already in the water when they received a call at...
Man rescued by Coast Guard near Crab Island

Latest News

MEXICO BEACH LAWSUIT
MEXICO BEACH MAYOR DISCUSSES LAWSUIT
back beach road expanding
Construction begins on expanding Back Beach Road to six lanes
Arnold gets home win over Sneads in reunion type match for coach Brinkmeier
Panama City's 9/11 Memorial was recently repaired after it got damaged by Hurricane Michael.
Panama City remembers 9/11 with memorial ceremony