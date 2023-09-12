Tensions High as Mexico Beach Mayor Discusses Lawsuit Against City Council

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Things got heated Monday in Mexico Beach.

The mayor held a news conference to give her reasoning as to why she’s suing the city council, but it quickly turned into a shouting match with police being called out to the scene.

Mexico Beach Mayor Michele Miller is alleging that the city council is in violation of the city charter for not releasing financial records to her.

She made a request for those records in April.

“Since I’ve been elected in April of this year,” Miller said. “I feel like I’ve done everything I possibly could to settle this issue without litigation.”

Miller says that several citizens have asked her about a forensic audit and for more transparency in their government.

She says she’s attempting to fulfill those campaign promises.

“My efforts again have been thwarted because of the council’s unethical and possibly unlawful behaviors,” Miller said.

That’s when a bystander spoke up.

“Ma’am that’s an accusation,” the bystander said. “You can’t prove that. You said this wasn’t going to be political.”

One of the major points of contention is whether or not Miller is using taxpayer dollars to pay for her attorney in this lawsuit.

Miller’s attorney made a statement following the press conference reiterating that she is receiving no city money.

“I think there’s been a serious misunderstanding about what the lawsuits about and what the city of Mexico Beach is going to have to pay in this case,” said Marie Mattox, the attorney representing Miller. “Nothing. There is no money paying me out of the city coffers at all and anyone who said that is just misinformed.”

The mayor declined to answer any questions.

Officers on the scene said they made no arrests, and no charges were filed.

The lawsuit has been filed with the 14th Judicial Court.

