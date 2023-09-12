Tuesday Evening Forecast

Our weather pattern remains unsettled as we head into mid-week as we have an approaching cold front that is going to spike off scattered showers come Wednesday.
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Our weather pattern remains unsettled as we head into mid-week as we have an approaching cold front that is going to spike off scattered showers come Wednesday. The chance of rain is 50% with overnight low temperatures in the low 70′s. Drier conditions along with high temperatures in the upper 80′s are forecast as we head into the weekend and the beginning of the work week.

