Bay County Department of Health working to prevent overdose deaths

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sixteen people died from opioid overdoses in Bay County in 2022. That’s why the county’s health department is raising awareness. Bay County is one of the six counties included in an expansion of the Florida Overdose to Action Grant.

It’s worth $200,000 for prevention efforts and addressing the opioid and all-drug crisis.

“It’s all about overdose prevention especially looking at opioids you know we all know how much of a problem that has been so looking at doing things and what they community needs,” said Tricia Pearce, Community Program Manager.

Health department officials said they have been focusing on education in the community. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Police Department, and state health department officials spoke on the issue

“We had a few speakers come in to talk to people about what is being done around the state and what is being done locally to help prevent those overdoses and save lives,” said Pearce.

Officials with the health department say they will continue to educate the community.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, click here.

