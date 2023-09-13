Bay District Schools approves new policies at board meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools held their weekly board meeting on Tuesday, and two important proposals were approved.

First, the board approved a policy that would match state laws.

It deals with students having the ability to self-administer their own headache medicine.

The policy will match state statutes that say students can bring and take their own headache medicine with signed parental permission.

School board chairman Steve Moss says that additional guardrails on top of the state statute were agreed upon for Bay County students.

“Some of those guardrails that we instituted was that they have to have signed parent permission to be able to self-administer headache medicine. And it’s one dosage, so we tried the best we could to be as restrictive as possible, to try to protect our students and staff, but also follow the law,” Moss said.

Board members also voted to add money to the already existing $600,00 that was previously approved for Surfside Academy’s ESE program.

The program focuses on students with special needs.

Surfside is temporarily the home for all ESE students in Panama City Beach.

“Today the board voted to allocate well over a million dollars to help make sure Surfside Academy had the resources it needs as soon as possible to educate our ESE students,” said Moss.

Moss said that the Surfside Academy is a temporary location for Panama City Beach’s ESE students, with a permanent location to be discussed and planned for in the future.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.