Crews respond to two accidents on I-10

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Wed. morning just after 7 a.m., multiple agencies are responding to a vehicle fire on I-10, just outside of DeFuniak Springs. It occurred at mile marker 88, according to a Facebook post on the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, Walton County Fire Rescue, City of DeFuniak Springs Fire Dept. and Argyle Vol. Fire Dept. are also at the scene. As of 7:55 a.m., the accident was impacting westbound traffic near mile marker 88.

The fire has been extinguished.

Crews are also responding to an accident involving two semi-trucks. This happened about a mile from the vehicle fire, at mile marker 88 westbound. It is also causing delays.

