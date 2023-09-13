GCSC to Host College Fair

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Sep. 13, 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fifty colleges and universities are gathering together for you!

Don’t miss this chance to discover new opportunities at the 2023 College Fair hosted by Gulf Coast State College.

Located in the Wellness Building (Gym) on GCSC’s Panama City Campus, the event will feature representatives on-site to provide information about degrees, programs, student life, athletics, careers, scholarships, financial aid, and more.

This valuable resource for current students, parents, teachers, administrators, and anyone considering going back to school or attending college for the first time is free and open to everyone in the community.

The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 14, and with lots of information to obtain, it is best to arrive early.

For questions or more information, please contact Jason Hedden at jhedden@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 769-1551 ext. 3326.

