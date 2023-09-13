Hot, humid, and a scattered storm chance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning on radar with some scattered showers moving along the coast. They’ll pass through early on into the morning drive, and most will have a quite commute, even along the coast. Afternoon hit or miss storms return along the sea breeze for areas mainly away from the coast today.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We’ll still get fairly hot and humid into the afternoon today outside any scattered storms. Highs today reach up to near 90 with a heat index in the upper 90s near 100.

The next frontal boundary will gradually move through the Southeast over the next few days. We’ll see that help develop afternoon storms into Thursday and Friday. They’ll be scattered in nature, and not too long lasting if you happen to catch one.

The front slows to a stall just into the Northern Gulf later Friday and will stick around into the weekend where it may still help create a few afternoon storms. Otherwise, the passage of the front later this week will help turn down the heat some. Instead of highs near 90, we’ll fall into the upper 80s(more seasonal). Heat indices will fall from the upper 90s near 100 to the low 90s later this week and into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly sunny skies with a few early morning showers near the coast and a scattering of t’showers in the afternoon. Highs today reach up to near 90 with a heat index in the upper 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has more afternoon storms around for Thursday and Friday helping to keep the afternoons not as hot.

