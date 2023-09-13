New airport project announcement from Bay EDA

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Growth in the local economy is expected to reach new heights in Panama City.

On Wednesday, the Bay Economic Development Alliance (Bay EDA) announced in their meeting that they would be starting a new project with Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP).

Premier Aviation, an international aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul company is planning to open its second location in Bay County’s local airport as part of “Project Maple”. This would hopefully bring over $32.5 million of capital investment and create 250 high-wage jobs to the area in the next four years.

As part of the effort to prepare new hires, Haney Technical College is also joining the project by implementing tailored courses in aviation maintenance.

This new location would include a 1,000 square foot hanger and private runway added to ECP and a $2 million investment into the community.

Premier Aviation expects to hire 10 employees in 2024 and 80 in every following year through 2026. Premier also states wages are set to be over 115% of the Bay County average, specifically $13.75 million of private payroll would be added to the region annually.

The company states they will work alongside CareerSource Gulf Coast for hiring and recruiting plans.

Construction is expected to start fairly soon and be completed by Summer 2025.

Nonprofit Triumph Gulf Coast, a non-profit responsible for the economic damage funds from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, will handle half of the funds.

The other half will be from Space Florida and Premier. Space Florida will own the facility and long-term lease it to Premier.

