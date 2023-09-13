Panama City Beach Tourism Development Council has new ideas for next year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is no secret that Panama City Beach has the world’s best beaches, although we may be biased.

City officials are looking for new ways to attract visitors to our area. At its monthly meeting today, the Tourist Development Council talked about its plans for next year.

They include accessibility for wheelchair users and beach safety with in-depth videos on how to handle a rip current. Officials are also looking at adding new events.

“One of the ideas that came forward is promoting snapper season and sort of making it an annual holiday for Panama City Beach,” said Jayna Leach, Chief Marketing Officer for Visit Panama City Beach. “So, we are thrilled to research that and bring it forward a new campaign.”

The state recently added 17 days to red snapper season. You can fish for red snapper recreationally Friday through Sunday between September and November.

For the shoulder season, tourism officials introduced a program called PCB perks.

“Today we were showing all of our marketing that will support us throughout the year you know as we are moving forward into fall,” said Leach. “We are looking forward to a really strong season we have some incredible events coming up.”

