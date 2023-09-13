Several Mexico Beach residents urge Mayor to resign

Mayor stands her ground
The mayor of Mexico Beach faced backlash at today's city council meeting.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mexico Beach City Council meetings are attracting a much bigger audience than usual these days. Tuesday’s meeting was no different.

Several residents stepped up to the podium to urge Mayor Michele Miller to resign.

“I’m asking you to resign before you do further damage to our city,” one Mexico Beach resident said.

“I would ask you to resign, please, because real leadership equity is earned. It’s not inherited.”

“I ask the same thing. Please resign.”

“I’m asking for your resignation.”

The comments poured in after Miller sued the city council. The mayor alleges the city council is in violation of the city charter for not releasing financial records to her.

Miller held a news conference Monday evening explaining why she’s suing the city council. Things got heated. The tension was still in the air at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“You’ve had access to the financials,” another Mexico Beach resident. “Well, then we need to figure out who’s using your name because your login and your IP address is used each time you log in. I don’t know if you realize that or not, but the IT Department is very thorough about this.”

Some attendees at the meeting were also skeptical about how Miller’s legal fees are being funded.

“Are you personally paying for the attorneys you hired to sue the city council? That’s a yes or a no.”

Miller’s Attorney Marie Mattox stated she’s not receiving city funds Monday night. NewsChannel 7 asked Miller about it after Tuesday’s meeting.

“From my understanding, this lawsuit was taken under by contingency,” Miller said. “The attorney’s fees will be granted through the city’s insurance should we win the requested attorney’s fees in the suit.”

She also said she would not resign from her position.

“This is the only response I can give,” Miller said. “The majority voted me in. I’m here for two years.”

Miller also said the city is behind on its state-required city audit. She hopes it gets completed as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game
FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say
FWC officers said they responded to a single vessel boating incident on the Apalachicola River.
FWC: One killed, one injured in boat crash
Both are facing larceny and grand theft charges.
Two arrested in Vernon theft
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
Trooper pulls snake out of car ‘like it was a cute little kitten,’ driver says

Latest News

Bay District Schools held a board meeting on Tuesday.
Bay District Schools approves new policies at board meeting
tdc meeting
Panama City Beach Tourism Development Council has new ideas for next year
Panama City is getting close to hiring a new city manager.
Hiring a new Panama City commission manager
Panama City commissioners are trying to decide what to do with the damaged downtown marina.
Panama City commission marina