Several Mexico Beach residents urge Mayor to resign

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mexico Beach City Council meetings are attracting a much bigger audience than usual these days. Tuesday’s meeting was no different.

Several residents stepped up to the podium to urge Mayor Michele Miller to resign.

“I’m asking you to resign before you do further damage to our city,” one Mexico Beach resident said.

“I would ask you to resign, please, because real leadership equity is earned. It’s not inherited.”

“I ask the same thing. Please resign.”

“I’m asking for your resignation.”

The comments poured in after Miller sued the city council. The mayor alleges the city council is in violation of the city charter for not releasing financial records to her.

Miller held a news conference Monday evening explaining why she’s suing the city council. Things got heated. The tension was still in the air at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“You’ve had access to the financials,” another Mexico Beach resident. “Well, then we need to figure out who’s using your name because your login and your IP address is used each time you log in. I don’t know if you realize that or not, but the IT Department is very thorough about this.”

Some attendees at the meeting were also skeptical about how Miller’s legal fees are being funded.

“Are you personally paying for the attorneys you hired to sue the city council? That’s a yes or a no.”

Miller’s Attorney Marie Mattox stated she’s not receiving city funds Monday night. NewsChannel 7 asked Miller about it after Tuesday’s meeting.

“From my understanding, this lawsuit was taken under by contingency,” Miller said. “The attorney’s fees will be granted through the city’s insurance should we win the requested attorney’s fees in the suit.”

She also said she would not resign from her position.

“This is the only response I can give,” Miller said. “The majority voted me in. I’m here for two years.”

Miller also said the city is behind on its state-required city audit. She hopes it gets completed as soon as possible.

