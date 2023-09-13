Shelter Spotlight with Bay County Animal Services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Meet Benny! This sweet pup stopped by the studio with lots of love ready to give. Benny here is laid back, very friendly, and looking for his forever home.

Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services explained the easy adoption process and the excitement that comes along with visiting the shelter. She said anyone interested in adopting should stop by for a meet and greet with the animals available.

