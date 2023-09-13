South Walton’s Herrick is this Week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hannah Mary Herrick, chose volleyball sort of on a whim, but found love for the sport and the girls involved immediately.

”To be honest, I just kind of picked the sport one day and honestly, just the girls and the teammates; you make a lifelong family.” Hannah tells us. “She’s always locked in and committed when she comes through the doors.” says South Walton volleyball head coach Meaghan Allen. “You know what you’re going to get from her. She’s going to work hard, she’s going to give everything for her teammates, a coaches dream for sure.” With Hannah being the only 4 year varsity starter on the team, she’s raised her level of commitment and perfected the role of role model. “You can’t find a better kid for the younger ones to look up to than Hannah.” adds coach Allen. “She’s steady on the court, she’s steady in the classroom, she’s dependable, she shows up, she’s great a time management. She’s just an all-around, top notch human.” All around, top notch is the key phrase to focus on, because she’s not just excelling on the court. She’s giving equal time, energy and talent to both school and ball Hannah says. “I think it’s good to have a balance on both. If volleyball doesn’t work, you always need school.” “I mean, discipline goes across the board. So, when she’s disciplined in the classroom, you know she’s going to be disciplined on the court.” says the coach. That discipline has been noticed by more than just coach Allen. “I was named to the AVCA All-American Watch List. It’s really an honor, I want to see if I can do something with it.” While Hannah would love to be named an AVCA All-American at the end of this season, she’s already set to fulfill a lifelong dream next season. “I am going to Keiser in West Palm Beach. The opportunity to play at the next level has been a dream of mine since I was little. It was very nerve racking. It was a big decision to make. I love the team, the coaches are phenomenal, and I’m excited to play at the next level.” From SoWal Seahawk to Keiser Seahawk, how fitting. News Channel 7′s Student of the Week is Sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.