St. Joe’s Gainer turns in our Sonic H.S. Football Play of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our Sonic High School Football Play of the Week for week 4 of the season comes out of the high scoring game between South Walton and Port St. Joe Friday.

The Sharks backed up on their own ten yard line to start this particular drive, and as it turns out, that drive would be a long one, but a quick one. Chance Gainer busting up the middle and then angling towards the far sideline. And he outruns the Seahawks secondary on the way to that 90 yard touchdown. Credit the oh-line too for providing a rather large hole at the start of the play. Gainer did the rest. Seahawks got a ten point win in the game, but Chance grabs out Play of the Week!

