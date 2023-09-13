Starbucks releases new Halloween-themed cups

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Halloween is still seven weeks away, but a lot of businesses are already cashing in on spooky season enthusiasm.

Many retailers are releasing Halloween merchandise as early as July.

Starbucks is one such company jumping on the “Boo” bandwagon.

The coffee giant is out with this year’s Halloween drinkware lineup. It includes new tumblers, cold cups, mugs and more.

The drinkware hits shelves this month at participating U.S. locations for a limited time and while supplies last.

The items range in price from $14.95 to $29.95.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game
Jesse Smith steals excavator, goes on joy ride damaging buildings in Gainesville
Police: Florida man steals excavator, crashes it into Walmart
Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge
Bay District Schools held a board meeting on Tuesday.
Bay District Schools approves new policy dealing with medications
back beach road expanding
Construction begins on expanding Back Beach Road to six lanes

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi administers the House oath of office to Rep. Mary Peltola,...
Husband of Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola dies in plane crash
In this satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee turns north on path that will take it past Bermuda as it aims for Atlantic Canada
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in...
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won’t seek reelection in 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport
Elon Musk makes comments to reporters after the Congressional artificial intelligence meeting....
Musk talks about AI meeting in Senate