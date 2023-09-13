Wear It Wednesday Featuring ‘Out of the Box Gifts & More’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Wed. Sept. 13 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wear It Wednesday,’ we featured college game day fashion tips from ‘Out of the Box Gifts & More.’ They are located at 838 W. 23rd St. in Panama City.

Caroline Bell discussed fashion tips for college game day. They have a variety of clothes and accessories for University of Florida, Florida State University, University of Georgia, University of Alabama and Auburn University football fans. To see their full selection, go here.

They also sell college jewelry including bracelets, necklaces, earrings for your favorite college team. In addition, they sell clear plastic purses, college team jackets for babies and game day cups and other decorative items. For a more casual look, they offer college football t-shirts.

Connect with the boutique here on Facebook and here on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.