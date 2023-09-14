Alabama Public Library Service set to create a list of potentially inappropriate books

The Alabama Public Library Service will create a list of potentially inappropriate books. (WBRC)
By Tristan Ruppert and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The Alabama Public Library Service board voted Wednesday to create a new policy to address books some say should not be in children’s sections, WBRC reports.

The move aims to address concerns from parents and allows them to weigh in on what books should be on the list.

The Alabama Public Library Service will compile a list of books believed to be unsuitable for children, based on forms that parents submit. The library service will give that list to libraries.

Board member and Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl says the board does not determine any of the books that go in the libraries. He says the new policy ensures libraries remain a safe place for kids.

“Since the beginning of time, we have protected children. As a society, we have protected children from inappropriate material and we see that in movies and video game ratings across the board. There is material that is inappropriate for children, and we should take that into account with libraries,” Wahl said.

Lauren Boone with Read Freely Alabama says protecting children is not what the new policy is about.

“It sounds so pretty when you say it’s protecting the children when really, that’s what is being marketed as. But underneath it’s anti-LGBTQ+,” Boone said.

While the library service will create the list of books, it will still be up to each library to decide if they need to keep the book, move it to another section or remove it altogether.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Wed. morning on I-10 in Walton County, Fla. at mile marker 88.
Crews respond to two accidents on I-10
Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game
The state is seeking the death penalty in this case.
Man found guilty in Panama City murder and shooting
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Experts say a shark bite is usually a case of mistaken identity. Injuries typically occur to...
Man bitten in face by shark while surfing in Florida

Latest News

GOLDEN APPLE ROBERT VORROSO
23 AND WE CAMPAIGN
23 and We United Way
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, center, and legal counsel Lana Myers, right, listen to defense and...
Ken Paxton’s defense begins in the Texas attorney general’s impeachment trial
Walmart is helping a local school nurse on her mission to help others.
Walmart Celebrates School Nurse
Police rescued a do from a raging river and waterfall in Massachusetts. (CNN, WELLESLEY PD)
Rescue dog rescued from waterfall