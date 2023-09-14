Arnold Marlins hosting yard sale for senior trip

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold Marlins are gearing up for their senior trip of a lifetime.

However, they need help from the community to raise money to go on the thrill-seeking adventure to several amusement parks in Florida.

To raise money for the trip the Marlins are hosting a yard sale on September 23. It will be in front of the high school and all proceeds go towards the unforgettable adventure.

If you are interested in donating items for the yard sale you can contact the school media specialist Tiff Brown.

For more information watch the interview attached to this story.

