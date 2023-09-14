Arnold Marlins hosting yard sale for senior trip

Arnold Marlins Yard Sale
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold Marlins are gearing up for their senior trip of a lifetime.

However, they need help from the community to raise money to go on the thrill-seeking adventure to several amusement parks in Florida.

To raise money for the trip the Marlins are hosting a yard sale on September 23. It will be in front of the high school and all proceeds go towards the unforgettable adventure.

If you are interested in donating items for the yard sale you can contact the school media specialist Tiff Brown.

For more information watch the interview attached to this story.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Wed. morning on I-10 in Walton County, Fla. at mile marker 88.
Crews respond to two accidents on I-10
Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game
The state is seeking the death penalty in this case.
Man found guilty in Panama City murder and shooting
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Experts say a shark bite is usually a case of mistaken identity. Injuries typically occur to...
Man bitten in face by shark while surfing in Florida

Latest News

Pentagon Piece Held at Arnold High School
Arnold High School 9/11 Ceremony
9/11 at Arnold High School
Deputies say the individuals were responsible for distributing multiple pounds of meth...
Four sentenced for meth trafficking in Washington County
GOLDEN APPLE ROBERT VORROSO