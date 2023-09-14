Four sentenced for meth trafficking in Washington County

By WJHG Newsroom
Sep. 14, 2023
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four Washington County residents have been sentenced after they were found guilty of trafficking meth.

In 2019, Washington County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force began an investigation around the sale and distribution of meth in the county, spanning across Georgia and Alabama.

Officials say this investigation resulted in the seizure of over 50 kilos of meth.

A federal Pensacola judge found all defendants involved in a large-scale trafficking organization residing in Washington County guilty.

Ashley Michelle Zurica, 43, of Caryville was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.

Ashley Elliot Brown, 41, of Caryville, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Donald Eugene Skipper, 55, of Chipley, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

William Keith Carter, 52, of Wausau, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

WCSO also reported a main source of supply had been identified and arrested in Alabama. Eddie Wayne Hutto of Hartford received a 20-year federal sentence.

