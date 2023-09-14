Lynn Haven commissioners propose stormwater assessment, lower millage rate

LYNN HAVEN MEETING
By Austin Maida
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Lynn Haven held a commission meeting on Wednesday night, with two major issues garnering the most attention.

First, the commissioners agreed to a proposal for a citywide stormwater assessment.

The stormwater assessment is separate from property tax assessments.

A five-year plan was proposed, and if passed, it will be reviewed each year.

The vote on the proposal will take place at the next meeting on Tuesday September 26.

Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson says that the assessment will allow the city to address necessary stormwater issues.

“It allows us to fund our stormwater fund, so that we can complete the various maintenance projects that we need to do throughout the city, such as ditch digging, which has allowed us to help mitigate the stormwater issues that we had previously in the City of Lynn Haven,” Mayor Nelson said.

The amount that residents will pay is based off the size of their home.

A second proposal that was agreed upon Wednesday night will make the financial burden elsewhere a little less for Lynn Haven residents. Commissioners proposed a decrease in the millage rate from 4.1 to 4.0.

“It is important for us to save our citizens as much money as possible. So, although we are proposing to increase on one side, we’re actually decreasing on another side, so we’re very excited about that,” said Mayor Nelson.

To access videos from the most recent Lynn Haven commission meetings, click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game
It happened Wed. morning on I-10 in Walton County, Fla. at mile marker 88.
Crews respond to two accidents on I-10
Jesse Smith steals excavator, goes on joy ride damaging buildings in Gainesville
Police: Florida man steals excavator, crashes it into Walmart
Bay District Schools held a board meeting on Tuesday.
Bay District Schools approves new policy dealing with medications
Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge

Latest News

LYNN HAVEN MEETING
LYNN HAVEN MEETING
Summer continues for now, but we could see some drier weather next week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Summer continues for now, but we could see some drier weather next week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
On Thursday, a jury found Michael Harrison Hunt guilty on five charges and could face the death...
Michael Hunt trial