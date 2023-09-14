Lynn Haven commissioners propose stormwater assessment, lower millage rate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Lynn Haven held a commission meeting on Wednesday night, with two major issues garnering the most attention.

First, the commissioners agreed to a proposal for a citywide stormwater assessment.

The stormwater assessment is separate from property tax assessments.

A five-year plan was proposed, and if passed, it will be reviewed each year.

The vote on the proposal will take place at the next meeting on Tuesday September 26.

Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson says that the assessment will allow the city to address necessary stormwater issues.

“It allows us to fund our stormwater fund, so that we can complete the various maintenance projects that we need to do throughout the city, such as ditch digging, which has allowed us to help mitigate the stormwater issues that we had previously in the City of Lynn Haven,” Mayor Nelson said.

The amount that residents will pay is based off the size of their home.

A second proposal that was agreed upon Wednesday night will make the financial burden elsewhere a little less for Lynn Haven residents. Commissioners proposed a decrease in the millage rate from 4.1 to 4.0.

“It is important for us to save our citizens as much money as possible. So, although we are proposing to increase on one side, we’re actually decreasing on another side, so we’re very excited about that,” said Mayor Nelson.

