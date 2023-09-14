Warm & humid conditions return today

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning but we do have some clouds moving through from our stalling out cold front in the Southeast. We’ll still manage to see mostly sunny skies through the morning for most. But the afternoon will contain a few stray showers along the sea breeze.

Temperatures are warm and humid but not overly oppressive in the low 70s. We’ll still manage to get pretty hot and humid through the day ahead. So, dress comfortably. Highs today reach the low 90s inland to near 90 on the coast with a heat index near 100° for most.

The weak cold front passing through today and into tonight stalls out in the Northern Gulf on Friday. It’ll still help generate some afternoon storms on Friday and through the weekend as it’ll be slow to break down or move out. You’ll have a slightly better chance at catching an afternoon storm on Friday, while the weekend looks a bit more stray.

The heat will back off a few degrees into the upper 80s over the weekend. But humidity doesn’t look to change too much until a secondary front passes through early next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a few stray showers around. Highs today reach the up to near 90 on the coast to 92° inland with a heat index near 100°. Your 7 Day Forecast has an unsettled afternoon on Friday with some lingering afternoon showers or storms possible in the afternoons over the weekend.

