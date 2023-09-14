Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a pretty quiet night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the low to mid 70s. Expect more scattered storms on Thursday, but it will be far from a wash out. Rain chances will be 40% and highs will be near 90. The forecast remains unsettled into the weekend with the hope of a front bringing drier, less humid air for next week.

In the tropics we have Margot (no threat) and what is forecast to become Nigel (No threat to Florida). Hurricane Lee however will move west of Bermuda and then could impact New England (Maine) and Nova Scotia on Saturday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

