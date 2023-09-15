Alabama will mark the 60th anniversary of the 1963 church bombing that killed four Black girls

FILE - Graveside services are held, Sept. 18, 1963, for Carol Robertson, a victim of a bomb...
FILE - Graveside services are held, Sept. 18, 1963, for Carol Robertson, a victim of a bomb blast at an African American church days prior, in Birmingham, Ala. Alabama on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, will mark the 60th anniversary of the 1963 bombing at 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four girls. Lisa McNair, the sister of one of the victims, said as the anniversary is remembered, she hoped people will think about what they can do to combat hate. (AP Photo, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama on Friday will mark the 60th anniversary of one of the most heinous attacks during the Civil Rights Movement, the 1963 bombing of a church that killed four Black girls in 1963.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court, will give the keynote address at the remembrance Friday morning at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham.

On the morning of Sept. 15, 1963, dynamite planted by Ku Klux Klan members exploded at the church, killing the girls and shocking the nation. The large, prominent church was targeted because it was a center of the African American community and the site of mass meetings during the Civil Rights Movement.

The girls were gathered in a downstairs washroom to freshen up before Sunday services when the blast rocked the church. The explosion killed 11-year-old Denise McNair, and Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, and Addie Mae Collins, all 14. A fifth girl, Sarah Collins Rudolph, the sister of Addie Mae, was in the room and was severely injured but survived.

The racist attack came eight months after then-Gov. George Wallace pledged, “segregation forever” during his inaugural address and two weeks after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington.

Lisa McNair, Denise’s sister, said as the nation remembers the 60th anniversary, she wants people to remember what happened and think about how they can prevent it from happening again.

“People killed my sister just because of the color of her skin,” McNair said. “Don’t look at this anniversary as just another day. But what are we each going to do as an individuals to try to make sure that this doesn’t happen again,” McNair said.

Three Ku Klux Klansmen were eventually convicted in the blast: Robert Chambliss in 1977; Thomas Blanton in 2001; and Bobby Frank Cherry in 2002.

A wreath will be laid at the spot where the dynamite device was placed along an outside wall. McNair has asked city churches to join in tolling their bells Friday morning to mark the moment when the bomb went off.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the individuals were responsible for distributing multiple pounds of meth...
Four sentenced for meth trafficking in Washington County
Marianna vs Blountstown
Blountstown student involved in football altercation arrested and charged
The state is seeking the death penalty in this case.
Man found guilty in Panama City murder and shooting
Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Train tracks on the Fitchburg Line extend over an area washed out by recent flooding,...
Hurricane Lee to strike weather-worn New England after heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes
Good Friday morning everyone!
Friday morning forecast with Ryan Michaels clip 9/15 6:00 am
FILE - The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house...
Princess Diana’s sheep sweater smashes records to sell for $1.1 million
An enchanted evening is taking place at The Krewe of St. Andrew Event Center.
Cabaret on the Bay presents American ShowGirl
An enchanted evening is taking place at The Krewe of St. Andrew Event Center.
Cabaret on the Bay presents American ShowGirl