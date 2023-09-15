Alligator with half of its jaw missing rescued

The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.
The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.(EUSTACIA KANTER)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An alligator with the top half of its jaw missing was rescued Thursday evening in Florida after photos of it circulated across social media.

The environmental organization Bear Warriors United received a photo of the injured alligator from one of its members.

The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.

Alligator trappers were able to successfully capture the injured alligator Thursday evening.

The organization said it believes the gator was injured by a snare trap in a failed poaching attempt.

They said they are working to get the traps banned in Florida.

The Florida Wildlife Commission, who was called in to help rescue the alligator, has not responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the individuals were responsible for distributing multiple pounds of meth...
Four sentenced for meth trafficking in Washington County
Marianna vs Blountstown
Blountstown student involved in football altercation arrested and charged
The state is seeking the death penalty in this case.
Man found guilty in Panama City murder and shooting
Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Ashley Feller showcases her original music with "I Have Found My Home."
Today's Tunes with Ashley Feller
Ashley Feller showcases her original music with "The Optimist Song."
Today's Tunes with Ashley Feller
Addisyon Lumpkin
Girl reaches over 6 feet tall by age 11
Train tracks on the Fitchburg Line extend over an area washed out by recent flooding,...
Hurricane Lee to strike weather-worn New England after heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes