Autumn Thunder Beach Rally 2023 pausing major concerts

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Next month’s Thunder Beach Rally will be different.

There won’t be any major concerts during the October rally.

It’s had some ticket buyers concerned about how they’re going to get reimbursed.

The General Manager of Thunder Beach Productions Inc., Chris Anderson, said, “All ticket holders have now been contacted by the ticketing agency. Everyone has the option of a full refund or redeeming their existing ticket(s) for multiple tickets for next year’s concerts.”

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Panama City Beach officials for an interview. However, no one could comment about it at this time.

