Blountstown student involved in football altercation arrested and charged

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s an incident that has blown up on social media, and now we have more details about what happened last Friday.

It started in the third quarter of the football game between Blountstown and Marianna in Calhoun County.

According to an incident report provided by the Blountstown Police Department, on September 8 there was a physical altercation on the football field between two players.

The incident led to one player using the other’s helmet to strike him in the head.

The report says this led to the victim being “transported to the hospital” and “life-flighted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.”

The two players have been identified as Blountstown’s Gavin Lambeth and Marianna’s Ethan Lipford.

On Thursday, Blountstown police confirmed that Lambeth was arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery.

Meanwhile, more video has surfaced of what happened after the hit in the third quarter.

According to footage obtained by NewsChannel 7, Lipford remained in the game after taking the blows to the head from Lambeth.

The incident report further confirmed that Lipford continued to play in the football game after the initial altercation.

News Channel 7 reached out to both families, Marianna and Blountstown school officials, as well as both Calhoun and Jackson County superintendents, with no additional details being given.

News Channel 7 has also reached out to coaches on both sides. They say they’ve been advised by attorneys not to comment.

