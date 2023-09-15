Cabaret on the Bay presents American ShowGirl

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An enchanted evening is taking place at The Krewe of St. Andrew Event Center.

On Saturday, September 16 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. audiences will find themselves immersed in the world of the American ShowGirl.

Through feathers, jewels, silk and more, world class performers with take viewers through the decades.

Tickets for the +21 event can be purchased here or at the door.

For more information on the Cabaret on the Bay presents American ShowGirl, watch the video attached.

