Downtown Panama City Pumpkin Spice Crawl

By Megan Kennedy
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Every third Friday of the month eleven small businesses come together to offer a family friendly shopping experience. September’s theme is pumpkin spice which includes pumpkin spice themed foods, treats, and decor all available for purchase. If you missed the opportunity to get downtown on Sept. 15th, business owners tell us that the next event will be on October 20th which will be Halloween themed, including costumes and a family friendly haunted house.

