Fewer people are eating cereal as sales continue to fall, analysts say

Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.
Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.(WIBW | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cereal seems to be losing its star status at the breakfast table.

In the 1980s and ‘90s, cereal was front and center for many families. But over the past decade, the food has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.

Health habits have shifted away from sugar and carbs to more protein options in the morning.

Cereal did have a brief resurgence during the pandemic, but sales fell off nearly 9% in 2021.

Industry tracker Circana reports sales continued to fall last year.

Kellogg’s announced that it will even be spinning off its North American cereal division into a brand-new company starting next month.

Analysts say to better fit an on-the-go lifestyle, consumers have been turning to frozen breakfast sandwiches, burritos, bars and shakes.

Kellogg’s move to spin off cereal to a new company will reportedly allow top management to put more focus on the grocery store snack aisle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marianna vs Blountstown
Blountstown student involved in football altercation arrested and charged
2022 Fall Thunder Beach Rally
Autumn Thunder Beach Rally 2023 pausing major concerts
Deputies say the individuals were responsible for distributing multiple pounds of meth...
Four sentenced for meth trafficking in Washington County
The state is seeking the death penalty in this case.
Man found guilty in Panama City murder and shooting
Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game

Latest News

Re-Bath and United Way of Northwest Florida are partnering for a Veteran’s Day Giveaway to give...
Veteran’s Day Giveaway from Re-Bath and United Way
Re-Bath and United Way of Northwest Florida are partnering for a Veteran’s Day Giveaway to give...
Re-Bath and United Way Veterans Day Giveaway
Craig Mold, farmer
Low wages, high costs: The survival of a small family farm
Low wages, high costs: The survival of a small family farm