FREEDOM FRIDAY: Lauren Lindsey

Mother helps others overcome addiction after her own victory
Mother helps others overcome addiction after her own victory(Lauren Lindsey)
By Candace Newman
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newschannel Seven highlights an overcomer of addiction in our Freedom Friday segment.

When you first meet Lauren Lindsey, the words prison and meth likely don’t come to mind, but she says that was once her reality.

Like many teens growing up in a small town, making friends centered around bon fires and drinking.

Wanting to do well on school tests led to her sneaking a prescription pill from her little sister.

“It made me feel weird. But then I liked the way it made me feel. So, then I got introduced to meth and someone was like it’s the same thing as Adderall,” she explains.

Lauren found herself in jail at age 18 but she says getting out was hard too.

“I didn’t have anywhere to stay. I was staying with a friend. Life was just horrible. I didn’t have a job. I didn’t have money,” she said.

Most people wouldn’t call a prison sentence a blessing.

“I was arrested and went to jail and then was sentenced to prison on my first violation at 21 years old. And that was God helping me,” she describes.

That’s where she says she found friends.

“There was two girls, and I talk to one still. She’s doing amazing. She’s like, come over here, come over here. And I was like how? You know, and at the time, it’s like, OK, if I can get into their dorm. I know I’m with them,” she said.

They’d help her find freedom at a faith-based dorm in Gadsden Correctional Institute.

“I was saved in prison and just built a relationship with him,” she proclaims.

She left prison with a GED and new outlook on life, but the addiction would still rear its ugly head.

“I went and stayed with a friend and I ended up just going right back to what I what got me in prison,” she said.

The answer to a simple question helped develop a life mission.

“I met my husband now and he, I remember he kept asking me, like, what do you want for your birthday? And I think I was turning 23. And I was like, I just want to be sober,” Lauren explains.

Soon after, she’d learn she’d become a mother.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I never thought it was possible,” she said.

Adopted as a child herself, she decided to birth a new life of her own to make way for her daughter.

“I had made God a promise and if he gave me a chance, I would change,” she explains.

Now she helps others change their lives too as the Women and Children’s Shelter Manager at Bethel Village in Panama City.

“Hold on pain ends. So, hope. I never would think that I would be sober and live a life, like I have a new car. We have a house. I help people all the time, so I never thought I would end up on this side,” she encourages.

Lauren is also a Behavioral Health Technician at Florida Springs in Panama City.

“I can remember being in jail and seeing people come in and you know, they were once in jail too. And now they come back in, and they share their story and they help. And I was like, yeah, that’ll never be me, you know, I just never thought I was good enough for that. But God just continues to open doors for me. And recovery is possible, and it can happen,” she said.

She wants you to know there are resources and people willing to help right here in our community.

“You’re never too old. It’s never too late and, you know, just get involved with good people, in a good church and just pray and God will help you,” she concludes.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marianna vs Blountstown
Blountstown student involved in football altercation arrested and charged
2022 Fall Thunder Beach Rally
Autumn Thunder Beach Rally 2023 pausing major concerts
Deputies say the individuals were responsible for distributing multiple pounds of meth...
Four sentenced for meth trafficking in Washington County
The state is seeking the death penalty in this case.
Jury recommends death penalty for registered sex offender found guilty in Panama City murder and shooting
Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game

Latest News

Every third Friday of the month eleven small businesses come together to offer a family...
Downtown Panama City Pumpkin Spice Crawl
Little Village Conch Shell Festival preview
Little Village Conch Shell Festival preview
Dukes was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of meth, possession of...
Man arrested after throwing drugs from car during chase
Re-Bath and United Way of Northwest Florida are partnering for a Veteran’s Day Giveaway to give...
Veteran’s Day Giveaway from Re-Bath and United Way