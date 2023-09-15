GCSC hosts Bay County College Fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds of local students are preparing for the next stage of life.

Gulf Coast State College hosted a college fair Thursday night.

Nearly 50 colleges attended with the goal of helping students find the right spot to further their education.

Whether it be where to go after graduating high school, or where to submit that transfer application, many questions were answered inside Gulf Coast’s gymnasium.

”It’s great for Gulf Coast students who are trying to figure out where they want to transfer maybe after they finish here,” said Jason Hedden, Executive Director of Recruitment and Community Relations at Gulf Coast State College. “It’s also great for local high school students. We’d love for all of them to start out at Gulf Coast, but we know that’s not the reality for everyone.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to learn about all the opportunities of schools here in the Southeast and beyond.”

For some high school seniors, this was the first time researching potential college destinations.

It was a great opportunity to hear from several colleges all in the same night.

“Really interested in Samford,” said Tripp Cameron, a senior at Arnold High School. “And we’ve been looking around at Ole Miss, Auburn, Alabama and places like that.”

“This is my first college fair,” said Annie Cameron, also a senior at Arnold High School “It’s exciting. Definitely helps calm my nerves a liitle bit.”

GCSC is the usual host for the Bay County College Fair, although this was the first time it was held in their gymnasium in a number of years.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.