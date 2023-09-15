Golf cart age requirement in PCB increases

Florida is raising the age requirements on who can drive a golf cart in the state.
Florida is raising the age requirements on who can drive a golf cart in the state.(live 5)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is following suit on state law when it comes to golf carts.

Council members changed the age requirement on who can drive golf carts in the city at Thursday’s council meeting.

The state bumped the age requirement to 15.

It’s currently set at 14.

Soon, 15-year-olds must have a driver’s permit. People 16 and older need a driver’s license, and people 18 and older need a valid government-issued I.D.

It goes into effect Oct. 1.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marianna vs Blountstown
Blountstown student involved in football altercation arrested and charged
Deputies say the individuals were responsible for distributing multiple pounds of meth...
Four sentenced for meth trafficking in Washington County
2022 Fall Thunder Beach Rally
Autumn Thunder Beach Rally 2023 pausing major concerts
The state is seeking the death penalty in this case.
Man found guilty in Panama City murder and shooting
Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game

Latest News

Ashley Feller showcases her original music with "I Have Found My Home."
Today's Tunes with Ashley Feller
Ashley Feller showcases her original music with "The Optimist Song."
Today's Tunes with Ashley Feller
Good Friday morning everyone!
Friday morning forecast with Ryan Michaels clip 9/15 6:00 am
An enchanted evening is taking place at The Krewe of St. Andrew Event Center.
Cabaret on the Bay Presents American ShowGirl