Golf cart age requirement in PCB increases

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is following suit on state law when it comes to golf carts.

Council members changed the age requirement on who can drive golf carts in the city at Thursday’s council meeting.

The state bumped the age requirement to 15.

It’s currently set at 14.

Soon, 15-year-olds must have a driver’s permit. People 16 and older need a driver’s license, and people 18 and older need a valid government-issued I.D.

It goes into effect Oct. 1.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.