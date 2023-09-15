Little Village Conch Shell Festival preview

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Second Annual Little Village Conch Shell Festival is kicking off on September 23.

The event features the Cap’n Scuba Memorial Conch Shell Blowing Contest and the Queen of Conch.

Plus the festival will have live music, and arts and crafts for the kids.

Also, Finns will be whipping up some unique conch specials for the occasion.

