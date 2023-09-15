Man arrested after throwing drugs from car during chase

Dukes was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, resisting arrest without violence, driving with a revoked or suspended license, and tampering with evidence.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs man is in custody after deputies say he threw a bag of meth out his car window during a pursuit.

On Sep. 14, a deputy with Washington County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling on State Road 74 for an infraction.

The driver, later identified as 48-year-old Bobby Lee Dukes, reportedly continued to travel through Chipley and discarded a bag from the car’s window.

Officials say the car eventually stopped at State Road 77 and South Boulevard, and Dukes was arrested.

When the discarded bag was found, deputies allegedly found meth and cocaine.

Dukes was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, resisting arrest without violence, driving with a revoked or suspended license, and tampering with evidence. He was booked into Washington County Jail.

