New hunting regulations to protect against chronic wasting disease

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s a new executive order for hunting regulations in Florida to manage chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer.

In June 2023, Holmes County confirmed a positive test sample for CWD. On Sep. 8, the Florida Wildlife Commission issued the order, stressing that sampling would be increased to slow the spread. Other parts of the action include:

All deer harvested from Dec. 9-10, 2023 in Holmes, Jackson, and Washington counties are required to be checked at a staffed FWC check station before taking it to a home, processor, or taxidermist.

Taking antlerless deer shall be allowed throughout the Deer Management Unit during the entirety of the open season previously established in Rule 68A-13.004, Florida Administrative Cod, for DMU D2. The take of antlerless deer shall be allowed from Dec. 9-10 in Holmes, Jackson, and Washington counties located in DMU D1. The regulations will not apply to commission-managed lands.

Officials say these regulations will help protect Florida’s white-tailed deer herd by reducing the potential spread of CWD to other parts of the state.

If you see a sick, abnormally thin deer, or a deer dead from unknown causes, you are urged to call the CWD hotline at 866-CWD-WATCH (866-293-9282) and report the animal’s location.

More information about precautions and tips people can take when pursuing or handling deer that might have been exposed to CWD can be found here.

